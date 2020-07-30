  • facebook
Friendship Day: Rana Daggubati recalls his best moments with Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Prabhas

South star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and reposted a fan-made collage of him sharing best moments of his life with Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and Prabhas.
Friendship Day: Rana Daggubati recalls his best moments with Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Prabhas
Friends hold a special place in our lives and today, on the occasion of friendship day, celebrities have been sharing some special moments with their closed ones. South star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and reposted a fan-made collage of him sharing best moments of his life with Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and Prabhas. The actor recalled the best memories by sharing the collage of him with his favourites. One of the photos sees Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya looking adorable in their childhood. The other special moment is with Prabhas from their magnum opus, Baahubali. 

On the personal front, Rana will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in August. The couple has already started preparations for their wedding amid lockdown. Their wedding will reportedly take place at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace. It is going to be one of the biggest events in the Telugu film industry and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing their favourite actor getting married to the love of his life, Miheeka. 

On the professional front, Rana will be seen next in trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will be released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film's release date has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau mala 

Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the forthcoming action thriller Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. 

