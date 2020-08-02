Friendship Day: Yash, Samantha Akkineni to Allu Arjun; South actors' & their besties who give us goals

Today, as we celebrate Friendship Day 2020, here's a look at South actors' priceless moments with their best pals who give us goals. Check it out below.

With friends and the right people around you, anything is possible. It international friendship day and social media is flooded with some lovely wishes to celebrate the occasion. On friendship day 2020, people have been sharing some wonderful moments with their besties. Bollywood and South Indian film industry also has iconic BFFs that set some major friendship goals for us. South Indian actors are often spotted partying together and most of the times, they enjoy house parties. Be it at a wedding or celebrating a film's release, the actors make sure to be for each other at every moment.

Actors like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas share a special bond and keep treating their fans with some amazing photos of themselves. Actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu are super thick and this BFFs swear by their bond, no matter what. A bunch of actors gel along well and party their heart out. Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan might not be able to meet each other every day due to busy shooting schedules but they make sure to be there for each other on just one call. Today, as we celebrate Friendship Day, here's a look at South actors' special moments with their besties who give us goals.

Take a look below:

1. A picture-perfect moment, isn't it? Check out Tollywood stars and their long-lasting friendship in a film industry that is very hard to find!

2. Designer Shilpa Reddy is Samantha Akkineni's best friend and their photos on social media speak volumes about their strong friendship. Samantha recently penned down a heartfelt note for Shilpa on Instagram as she wished her on her birthday. Sam wrote, “Happy birthday my most precious @shilpareddy.official .. I am so glad you’re in my life .. it’s hard to find loving , compassionate , honest , caring , empathetic , open , cuckoo , wild ,sweet and funny all in one person but you’re all that and we are lucky to have you."

3. Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia have proven that actresses in the film industry can be best friends as well.

4. Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu share every deep secret of their lives and this BFFs swear by their bond!

​

5. Moments like this are rare to find and this happy picture of Dulquer Salmaan with Rana Daggubati and Nani describes their strong friendship!

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Gucci slides to Allu Arjun's Ferragamo: 5 CLASSIEST shoes actors swear by to look dapper

6. When Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Ram Charan and others posed for a picture-perfect moment last year on a special occasion.

7. Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash, the biggest names of Kannada film industry have been setting major goals as best pals since years.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×