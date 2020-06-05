Friendship: Harbhajan Singh and Losliya starrer sets high expectation with its intense first look

One can see in the poster of Friendship, Losliya in an intense look and is clad in a black dress while Arjun is seen in a salt and pepper look alongside Harbhajan Singh.

Sham Surya and John Paul Raj's upcoming film Friendship starring Arjun Sarja, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former Bigg Boss contestant Losliya has grabbed the attention since its inception. The film has been the talk of the town as Harbhajan Singh is acting in a Tamil film. Well, amid lockdown, the makers of the film have released the first motion poster and it has grabbed everyone's attention. Harbhajan Singh and Losliya starrer has set high expectations already. The short motion poster gives a glimpse about Harbhajan's bowling and this only clears that he plays the role of a cricketer in the film.

The story of the film revolves around college politics, sports but the central theme of friendship. One can see in the poster, Losliya in an intense look and is clad in a black dress while Arjun is seen in a salt and pepper look alongside Harbhajan Singh. Shot by DOP Santha Kumar C, the film is edited by Deepak S Dwaraknath. Mahendran is the art director, while Ganesh K, Fazil have got their hands on the VFX. The dialogues are penned by PS Raj. Music of the film is given by D.M. Udhayakumar. The audience can expect a lot of twists and turns in the film.

Check out first look and motion poster below:

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh will also feature in comedian Santhanam's Dikkilona, directed by Karthik Yogi and also has a web series in the Tamil language. The Chennai Super Kings player is quite popular down South and this will only help the makers to keep the film in the limelight.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 fame Losliya rose to fame with her stint on the reality show. She was the second runner-up while Mugen Rao won the show.

