Friendship Trailer: Arjun Sarja & Harbhajan Singh will take you on a rollercoaster ride of college life

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Action King Arjun and Bigg Boss fame Losliya will be starring in an upcoming Tamil film titled Friendship. While the teaser and songs of Friendship had taken the social media world by storm, today, the trailer has been released. Actor Arya and Nagarjuna released the Tamil and Telugu trailer of the film on social media platforms.

The trailer starts off with a happy life of college but suddenly the scene shifts to police arresting Harbhajan Singh and Sathish for some unforeseen reason because of Losliya, who plays their friend and college mate in the film. The two-minute video also focuses on how society judges a girl for being the only female friend in a boys gang. The trailer promises to give a gripping message about friendship and also carries female-oriented elements.

Sharing the trailer, Harbhajan wrote," Thriller,Suspense,Comedy,Revenge,Action,Sentiment,Emotion the all in One Super Entertaining #FriendshipTrailer is Here." Watch Trailer here:

Friendship has music composed by DM Udhayakumar and is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. Action King Arjun will be seen in an important role and comedian Sathish will be seen as Harbhajan's friend in the film. Losliya Mariyanesan of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame will mark her debut with this film. Harbhajan popularly known as Bhajji is also making his debut as a protagonist with Friendship though he was featured in Karthik Yogi's Dikkiloona in a supporting role.