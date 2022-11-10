From Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna postponed to Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 first single, updates of South films

The first Thursday the mid-week of November in the South film industry has been full of updates. Today, on November 10, a few interesting updates about upcoming South films have been announced. From Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna release date to Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 first single, check out all the updates here: Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna got postponed

Aishwarya Rajesh's eagerly waiting film, Driver Jamuna got postponed. The film was slated to hit the theatres on November 11. However, a day ahead of the film's release, the makers of Driver Jamuna announced that it had been postponed to a later date. The makers of Driver Jamuna promised that they would share the new release date soon. Driver Jamuna is directed by Kinslin, who made his debut with Vathikuchi (2013). The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Kavitha Bharathi, and standup comedian Abhishek Kumar, among others and music is by Ghibran.

Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 first single Adivi Sesh is playing the lead role in the second installment, HIT: The Second Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. As the film is nearing for release, the makers today unveiled the first single titled Urike Urike from the film. The first single from the film, Urike Urike, sung by Sid Sriram and Ramya Behara and composed by MM Sreelekha was unveiled today. Urike Urike is a song that takes you through the romantic escapades between officer KD and his love interest Aarya, played by Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 2.

Allari Naresh's Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam trailer release datde Allari Naresh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rural drama Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, which hits theatres on November 25. Anandhi plays the female lead in the Newton-styled drama that also features Vennela Kishore, Praveen and Sampath Raj. Written and directed by AR Mohan. The actor took to social media and shared a new poster as he announced that the trailer of the film will be first launched in theatres on November 11 and will be unveiled on Youtube a day later on November 12.

Dhanush's Vaathi BTS pics Dhanush's upcoming film Vaathi/Sir based on education is one of the most anticipated in the South. Today, the makers unveiled a few BTS pics of Dhanush from the film, leaving fans super excited. Well, not just that, today, the first single from the film is all set to release at 6 PM. Vaathi, which is getting released in Telugu under the title Sir, features the talented actor in the role of a young teacher who is determined to change the corrupted educational system. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.