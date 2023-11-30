From Annapoorani to Dootha; Here are the Top South films and series to watch on December 1

After another hectic week around the clock, we are all finally back to hitting the weekend and as the weekends come, movies and new shows are dropping soon as well. Not only are we all stepping into a new weekend but tomorrow also marks the first day of December.

So everybody should get into their holiday spirits and enjoy themselves as the last month of 2023 is set to bring in many new shows and movies before the year ends. Though many are excited about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal releasing tomorrow and later next month Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is also releasing, let’s look into some of the top South Indian films or shows we need to check out on December 1st.

Top South Indian movies or series to check out

1. Annapoorani (Tamil)

Annapoorani is the upcoming Nayanthara starrer film which is set to release on December 1st, 2023. The film which marks Nayanthara’s 75th film is directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa who worked as the assistant director of S Shankar during 2.0 filming. Annapoorani follows the story of a Brahmin girl who dreams of being a chef but is subjected to obstacles while she tries to fulfill her dreams and goals.

The film has an ensemble cast of Jai, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, Renuka, and K. S. Ravikumar in prominent roles. The film is musically composed by S Thaman with Sathyan Sooryan handling the cinematography of the film.

2. Antony (Malayalam)

Antony, the Malayalam language action drama film directed by veteran director Joshiy is scheduled to release in theaters on December 1st. The film has Joju George in the title role who is working with Joshiy after the film Porinju Mariam Jose. The film also features actors Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Appani Sarath, and Vijayaraghavan.

The film which is written and adapted into a screenplay by Rajesh Varma revolves around the story of a ruthless gangster and an MMA-trained college student in their gang who gets in trouble due to unforeseen circumstances and has to tackle them in their own way. The film’s music is done by Jakes Bejoy, while the cinematography and editing were handled by Renadive and Shyam Sasidharan.

3. 800 (Tamil)

800 is a biographical sports film based on the life and career of Sri Lankan international cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The film which was directed by MS Sripathuy and was co-written by him alongside Shehan Karunatilaka was released back in the month of October and is finally dropping on OTT this week.

The film featuring Madhur Mittal showcases the key phases of Muralitharan’s life right from his childhood to how he rose to fame. Along with Mittal, the film also has actors like Narain, Mahima Nambiar, King Ratnam, Nassar, and many more in key roles. The film will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema from December 1st onwards.

4. Parking (Tamil)

Parking is a Tamil language film directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan which has Harish Kalyan in the leading role. The film revolves around Eswar, an IT employee, who moves into a new house with his pregnant wife. Ilamparuthi, a government employee, has been living next door for over 15 years with his wife and daughter. Things take a turn for worse when an ego clash between the neighbors ensues over a new car Eswar bought and parked in the shared parking space they have there.

Along with Harish Kalyan, the film also features actors MS Bhaskar, Indhuja Ravichandran, Ilavarasu, and many more in key roles. The film features music by Sam CS, cinematography by Jiju Sunny, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 1st.

5. Dhootha (Telugu)

Dhootha, the much-awaited web series by Naga Chaitanya is set to stream on OTT platforms from December 1st onwards. The web series features the supernatural thriller story of a journalist called Sagar Varma whose life starts to go upside down when newspapers predict chilling incidents that unfold in his life.

The debut web series of Naga Chaitanya features an ensemble cast of actors like Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rohini, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles. The series which is written and directed by Vikram K Kumar is musically composed by Ishaan Chhabra who previously worked in Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story and also composed the background scores in the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal starring Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan.

