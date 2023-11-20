From Chiranjeevi to Radikaa: 80s superstars attend Karthika Nair’s wedding in Thiruvananthapuram

Actress Karthika Nair, who is the daughter of yesteryear actress Radha Nair, recently took to Instagram to introduce her fiance, Rohit Menon, who is a Mumbai-based businessman. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 19th, at the Kowdiar Udaya Palace Convention Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

The wedding was attended by some of the biggest names from the 1980s and 90s, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Revathi, K Bhagyaraj along with his wife, and former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and even Jackie Shroff. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her social media to share pictures from the wedding. She shared a picture with Revathi and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, with the caption “Womens power #80s #love #friends #actorslife at @radhanair_r daughters @karthika_nair9 wedding in Trivandrum.

The Dhruva Natchathiram actress also shared a group photo with all the celebrities and even shared a selfie with Megastar Chiranjeevi, where he called him her hero.

More about Karthika Nair’s wedding

Karthika Nair has made a name for herself featuring in films like Ko, Kammath and Kammath, Annakodi, and many more. Although the actress has not acted recently, she has been quite active on Instagram, and even announced the news of her engagement via the platform.

The actress also took to the social media platform to share an image with her husband after their wedding, with the caption: “Our Royal Fairytale begins; Blessed and grateful”

Karthika Nair on the work front

Karthika Nair was last seen in the 2021 drama film Backpackers, which was helmed by Jayaraj, and featured Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role. The film also featured Renji Panicker, Sabitha Jayaraj, and many more in prominent roles, and told the tale of two cancer patients who fell in love with each other.

The actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaa Deal, which features Arun Vijay in the lead role and is helmed by Rathina Siva. The music for the film has been composed by S. Thaman and is expected to come out in 2024.

