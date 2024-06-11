From Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan: Celebs who are expected to attend swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up for his comeback as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday (June 11). He is expected to take oath at 11.27 AM in Vijayawada amidst high-profile personalities tomorrow.

On a similar note, check out the South actors who are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony.

For the unversed, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance, emerged victorious in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections on June 4.

Who will attend the oath ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu?

Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony promises to be a high-profile event. Apart from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, several renowned personalities from the film industry will also be present.

The legendary actor Chiranjeevi was spotted at Hyderabad airport while he was leaving for Vijayawada this evening (June 11). The Gharana Mogudu actor was spotted in his casual yet stylish look at the Hyderabad airport.

After the Gharana Mogudu actor, his wife Surekha Konidala, and his grandchildren were also papped at the airport. Check out their videos from the Hyderabad airport below:

As per a report in Financial Express.com, South superstars Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, and Allu Arjun are also expected to grace the event. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actors or their teams as of now.

Interestingly, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi are part of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s family, who won the Pithapuram seat in the Kakinada district by defeating seasoned politician Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 70,279 votes.

