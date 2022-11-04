From dating Simbu, to leaked personal photos: 3 TIMES Hansika Motwani hit headlines

Hansika Motwani has been in the limelight ever since she was a child. She made a lot of appearances in popular shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as a child artist. She was also a part of many popular movies as a kid including Koi Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago and Hum Kaun Hai? Now, the actress has once again made headlines with her engagement to Sohail Kathuria. Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle recently and dropped a few photos from her dreamy proposal at the Eiffel Tower, Paris. Sohail Kathuria pulled at the stops with the breathtaking view, a heart made with rose petals and candles. As soon as the announcement was made, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the happy couple. Many artists from the industry including Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar and others wished the newly-engaged couple.

According to the reports, the couple will marry in December this year at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is believed to be around 450-years-old. While the wedding is expected to take place on the 4th of December, the Haldi ceremony is likely to be held in the morning on the same day. Additionally, 3rd December has reportedly been booked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, and 2nd December will be the Sufi night.

Who is Sohail Kathuria Now, let us learn some more about Sohail Kathuria, the man Hansika Motwani is about to marry. He is a Mumbai-based businessman, who is also a partner for the event management company which is owned by Hansika Motwani. In addition to this, Sohail Kathuria is also the owner of a textile company, which has been exporting garments since 1985. Sohail Kathuria was also seen at Hansika's brother Prashant Motwani's wedding. The actress had also attended her now fiance's first wedding. We have learned that Sohail Kathuria was initially married to a girl named, Rinky. They tied the knot at a destination wedding in Goa in 2016. Going by a video on social media, Hansika Motwani can be seen dancing at the sangeet ceremony of Sohail Kathuria's first wedding. In fact, she was a part of all the wedding festivities from the Roka, pool party to the sangeet ceremony.



Dating Simbu It is often seen that actors fall for one another over the course of time. From Suriya-Jyothika to Mahesh Babu-Namrata, there are several examples of actors who married another actor. Hansika Motwani was in a relationship with heartthrob Silambasaran TR years before getting engaged to Sohail Kathuria. Hansika Motwani had opened up about her relationship through a tweet that read, "Been hearing too many rumours about my life personal life, so jus wana clear. yes! I'm seeing Str :) hence I wouldn't like to talk about my personal life [sic]," Simbu wrote, "Yes, I'm with Hansika and right now she is doing really good and marriage will be decided by our family. (I) hope you will respect our privacy. [sic]" Simbu also revealed during an interview that he would like to marry Hansika Motwani and lead a happy life like Ajith Kumar and Shalini. "With my parents permission, I will marry Hansika Motwani and we both will lead a happy life like Ajith and Shalini," Simbu had said in an interview with Filmibeat. They officially announced their relationship in 2013, leaving the fans shocked. As reports started doing rounds that the two will get married soon, the couple announced their breakup. None of the two revealed the reason for their separation.