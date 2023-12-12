From Japan to Jigarthanda DoubleX: Best Tamil movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms

For cinephiles, the digital world has opened up a treasure trove of entertainment options, ranging from engrossing films to enthralling web series.

Streaming giants like Netflix, aha, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are vying for viewers' attention, offering an abundance of choices.

Dive into the must-watch Tamil OTT releases of 2023 and prepare yourself for an unmissable cinematic experience.

1.Japan

IMDb Rating: 3.3/10

3.3/10 Star cast: Karthi, Sunil, K.S. Ravikumar, Anu Emmanuel

Karthi, Sunil, K.S. Ravikumar, Anu Emmanuel Directed By: Raju Murugan

Raju Murugan Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Japan revolves around the notorious master thief Japan Muni, who steals a fortune in jewels from a jewelry shop, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase between him and the police.

2. Jigarthanda DoubleX

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Star cast: Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko

Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko Directed By: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

This Karthik Subbaraj directorial is a sequel to his 2014 hit Jigarthanda. The action comedy revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster, collaborating on a Western film.

3. Raid

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Star cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sri Divya, Rishi Rithvik, Ananthika Sanilkumar

Vikram Prabhu, Sri Divya, Rishi Rithvik, Ananthika Sanilkumar Directed By: Karthi

Karthi Where to watch / OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Raid is an intense crime movie where a cop gets relocated to a different city. He's up against a powerful gang controlled by a merciless leader. The plot revolves around stopping the gangster's reign of terror and bringing back tranquility to the town.

4. Leo

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Star cast: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Madonna Sebastian

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Madonna Sebastian Directed By: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Leo is a thrilling gangster tale that takes place in the vibrant city of Mumbai. This star-studded drama is a key component of the LCU, a universe that the filmmaker established through his previous masterpiece, Vikram.

5. The Village

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Star cast: Arya, Aadukalam Naren, Muthukumar, George Maryan, Divya Pillai

Arya, Aadukalam Naren, Muthukumar, George Maryan, Divya Pillai Directed By: Milind Rau

Milind Rau Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The village is a series that takes viewers deep into the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu and into the village of Kattiyal, where Gautham and his family encounter a form of horror they never imagined in their worst nightmare.

6. Chittha

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Star cast: Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, S. Aafiyah Tasneem, Nimisha Sajayan

Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, S. Aafiyah Tasneem, Nimisha Sajayan Directed By: S U Arun Kumar

S U Arun Kumar Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The film revolves around the story of a man who goes to rescue his niece, kidnapped by a human trafficking gang.

7. 800

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Star cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar

Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar Directed By: M S Sripathy

M S Sripathy Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinemas

800 is the story of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's life journey from his beginnings in Sri Lanka to his rise to stardom as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

8. Sathiya Sothana

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Star cast: Premgi Amaren, Gnanasambandan Gurunathan, K.G.Mohan Selva Murugan, Reshma Pasupuleti, Swayam Siddha

Premgi Amaren, Gnanasambandan Gurunathan, K.G.Mohan Selva Murugan, Reshma Pasupuleti, Swayam Siddha Directed By: Suresh Sangaiah

Suresh Sangaiah Where to watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The film revolves around a guy who finds himself in a predicament after turning over the deceased villager's gold jewelry to the local police station.

9. The Road

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Star cast: Trisha Krishnan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Santhosh Prathap

Trisha Krishnan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Santhosh Prathap Directed By: Arun Vaseegaran

Arun Vaseegaran Where to watch / OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Meera, a journalist, and Maya, a college professor, find their lives completely transformed when a national highway becomes the central source of conflict in their stories.

10. Shot Boot Three

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Star cast: Yogi Babu, Kailash Heet, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Poovaiyar, Venkat Prabhu, Praniti Praveen, Sneha

Yogi Babu, Kailash Heet, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Poovaiyar, Venkat Prabhu, Praniti Praveen, Sneha Directed By: Arun Vaidyanathan

Arun Vaidyanathan Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The film revolves around four kids bonded by friendship, who bring a new pet into their lives: a Golden Retriever named Max. As they grow close to Max, the dog suddenly goes missing, setting them off on a journey to find him.

