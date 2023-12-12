From Japan to Jigarthanda DoubleX: Best Tamil movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms
Tamil cinema is a vibrant and diverse film industry that has something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some of the most sought-after OTT releases.
For cinephiles, the digital world has opened up a treasure trove of entertainment options, ranging from engrossing films to enthralling web series.
Streaming giants like Netflix, aha, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are vying for viewers' attention, offering an abundance of choices.
Dive into the must-watch Tamil OTT releases of 2023 and prepare yourself for an unmissable cinematic experience.
1.Japan
- IMDb Rating:3.3/10
- Star cast: Karthi, Sunil, K.S. Ravikumar, Anu Emmanuel
- Directed By: Raju Murugan
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Japan revolves around the notorious master thief Japan Muni, who steals a fortune in jewels from a jewelry shop, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase between him and the police.
2. Jigarthanda DoubleX
- IMDb Rating:8.3/10
- Star cast: Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko
- Directed By: Karthik Subbaraj
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
This Karthik Subbaraj directorial is a sequel to his 2014 hit Jigarthanda. The action comedy revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster, collaborating on a Western film.
3. Raid
- IMDb Rating:5.6/10
- Star cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sri Divya, Rishi Rithvik, Ananthika Sanilkumar
- Directed By: Karthi
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
Raid is an intense crime movie where a cop gets relocated to a different city. He's up against a powerful gang controlled by a merciless leader. The plot revolves around stopping the gangster's reign of terror and bringing back tranquility to the town.
4. Leo
- IMDb Rating:7.3/10
- Star cast: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Madonna Sebastian
- Directed By: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Leo is a thrilling gangster tale that takes place in the vibrant city of Mumbai. This star-studded drama is a key component of the LCU, a universe that the filmmaker established through his previous masterpiece, Vikram.
5. The Village
- IMDb Rating:5.3/10
- Star cast: Arya, Aadukalam Naren, Muthukumar, George Maryan, Divya Pillai
- Directed By: Milind Rau
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The village is a series that takes viewers deep into the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu and into the village of Kattiyal, where Gautham and his family encounter a form of horror they never imagined in their worst nightmare.
6. Chittha
- IMDb Rating:8.3/10
- Star cast: Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, S. Aafiyah Tasneem, Nimisha Sajayan
- Directed By: S U Arun Kumar
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The film revolves around the story of a man who goes to rescue his niece, kidnapped by a human trafficking gang.
7. 800
- IMDb Rating:8.0/10
- Star cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar
- Directed By: M S Sripathy
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinemas
800 is the story of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's life journey from his beginnings in Sri Lanka to his rise to stardom as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
8. Sathiya Sothana
- IMDb Rating:5.8/10
- Star cast: Premgi Amaren, Gnanasambandan Gurunathan, K.G.Mohan Selva Murugan, Reshma Pasupuleti, Swayam Siddha
- Directed By: Suresh Sangaiah
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
The film revolves around a guy who finds himself in a predicament after turning over the deceased villager's gold jewelry to the local police station.
9. The Road
- IMDb Rating:6.0/10
- Star cast: Trisha Krishnan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Santhosh Prathap
- Directed By: Arun Vaseegaran
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
Meera, a journalist, and Maya, a college professor, find their lives completely transformed when a national highway becomes the central source of conflict in their stories.
10. Shot Boot Three
- IMDb Rating:8.2/10
- Star cast: Yogi Babu, Kailash Heet, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Poovaiyar, Venkat Prabhu, Praniti Praveen, Sneha
- Directed By: Arun Vaidyanathan
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The film revolves around four kids bonded by friendship, who bring a new pet into their lives: a Golden Retriever named Max. As they grow close to Max, the dog suddenly goes missing, setting them off on a journey to find him.
ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clapbacks at 'moral' troll; asks to 'Sssssssshhhhh Sit down'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct