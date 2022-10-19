From Kantara's OTT release, controversy to box office collection, all about Rishab Shetty starrer

He shared that several elderly moviegoers removed their footwear after a show and fell at his feet during one of his visits to the cinema halls. He was quoted saying, "It was after that day, I stopped doing theatre visits. It was such a heavy feeling to see people fall at my feet. I just couldn't handle such reactions as I didn't know how to reciprocate."Conceptualised and helmed by Rishab Shetty himself, the movie also shows him as the protagonist.

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine at the moment post the success of his recent release Kantara. Apart from receiving rave reviews, the Kannada drama has also done exceedingly well at the box office. Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor and filmmaker revealed why he stopped going to the theatres post the release of the movie.

Controversy

Set again the rural backdrop of an imaginary village on the southern coast of Karnataka, the project shares the tale of the Kambala champion Kaadubettu Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty. He ends up locking horns with an honest DRFO officer, Murali, played by Kishore. The film portrays some regional rituals and cultural beliefs. Recently, the maker admitted that he was worried about offending people when he initially conceptualised the script.

The cast further includes Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru, Sapthami Gowda as Leela, Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara, Shanil Guru as Bulla, Prakash Thuminad as Raampa, Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother, Naveen D Padil as Lawyer, Swaraj Shetty as Guruva, Shiva's cousin brother, Deepak Rai Panaaje as Sundara, and Pradeep Shetty as Mohana, along with the rest.



OTT Debut

After ruling the big scenes with its theatrical release on 10th October 2022, Kantara is all set to make its OTT debut soon. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, the date of the OTT release has not been announced yet.



Kantara Buzz

Aside from the movie buffs, the film is also being appreciated by the who's who from the South film fraternity. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of Kantara accompanied with some appreciation words, "Watched #kantara...totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians…team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience...Rishab Shetty you were amazing…Please watch the movie in the theatres...don’t miss it."

Dhanush praised the suspense drama and wrote, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

In addition to this, Prabhas told that he has watched Kantara not once, but twice. He tweeted, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!" Many others celebrities also heaped praises on the movie.



Box office collection

As we mentioned earlier Kantara turned out to be a massive success at the box office. The film has already minted Rs. 100 crore in India within three weeks of release and continued to add to its collection rapidly.

Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie's technical crew has on board Arvind S. Kashyap as the cinematographer, K. M. Prakash and Pratheek Shetty as the editors and B. Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer.

In the meantime, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty was asked about the possibility of Kantara 2. Reacting to the same, he said, "No comments because right now the focus is on Kantara. We will think about the sequel later. Nevertheless, we tried several sub-plots for the film. We call it 'upakatha'. So we have sub-plots options for the sequel."

