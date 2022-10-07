From lavish house to expensive cars, a sneak peek into Yash's Rs 7 Million net worth

Kannada star Naveen Kumar, known by his stage name as Yash, is one of the most popular actors in the South. With just one film, KGF, he rose to fame all over the world and there must be no one who doesn't recognize Rocky Bhai. The actor is a true example of self-made star, he started with just 100rs in his pocket and today earns millions. The actor possesses the most expensive things, stylish holidays, a luxurious home and whatnot. Yash is the highest-paid actor today in the South film industry and has a net worth of Rs 7 Million. From a luxurious house to fancy cars, a look into Yash's net worth.

Yash's lavish house in Bangalore According to reports, after the success of KGF: Chapter 2, which broke box office records, Yash bought a luxurious duplex house in Bangalore to live along with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yarthav. This house is situated in the posh colony, Prestige Golf Apartments, near Windsor Manor. According to reports, this duplex is worth Rs 6 crores.



Yash's fancy car collection Range Rover Evoque Yash owns a fleet of high-end and fancy cars in his garage that are worth lakhs. Range Rover Evoque is the biggest automobile possession of the star. It costs around Rs 70-80 lakhs. The fancy car is perfect, and comfortable and comes with an end-to-end sunroof. Mercedes GLC 250D Yash also owns a Rs 78 lakhs Mercedes GLC 250D Couple, a 5-seater fancy car with a long bonnet. It is one of Yash's luxurious car collections. Apart from these expensive cars, Yash also owns several other luxury cars like Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakhs, BMW 520D worth Rs 70 lakhs, and Pajero Sports worth Rs 40 lakhs. Brand Endorsements Yash is not a star you can see in every other Advertisement. He maintains an aura and swag even for that. He has brands like Gucci Perfume, among others, under his umbrella. The actor also endorses a cooking oil brand with his wife Radhika Pandit. He charges around Rs 60 lakhs for brand endorsements.