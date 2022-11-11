From Naga Chaitanya's NC22 new action schedule to Masthi Kusthi release date, updates of South films

Today on 11th November, the South film industry has been full of major updates. Some exciting buzz regarding the upcoming South films was brought to light. From Naga Chaitanya' s NC22 new action schedule, Masthi Kusthi release date to Meet Cute teaser release, check out all the updates here:

After Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will play the lead in director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming drama, named NC22 for now. He will be seen sharing screen space with Krithi Shetty in the film for the second time after Bangarraju. The cast will further include Aravind Swami, Sharat Kumar, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Now, the newest update about NC22 is that a big set has been erected for the movie in Hyderabad to shoot a huge action sequence. Aravind Swamy, the antagonist in the film, has joined the latest schedule of the film. The intense action sequence shot during the schedule is being supervised by stunt director Mahesh Mathew. Additionally, Krithi Shetty, Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj are also a part of the shoot. The production work of the movie is underway at a brisk pace.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the production banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, composer duo Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are scoring the music for the movie. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama will also mark Naga Chaitanya's Kollywood debut and Venkat Prabhu's Tollywood debut.

