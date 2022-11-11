From Naga Chaitanya's NC22 new action schedule to Masthi Kusthi release date, updates of South films
Check out all the major updates of South films that have been announced today.
Today on 11th November, the South film industry has been full of major updates. Some exciting buzz regarding the upcoming South films was brought to light. From Naga Chaitanya's NC22 new action schedule, Masthi Kusthi release date to Meet Cute teaser release, check out all the updates here:
NC22: New action schedule underway
After Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will play the lead in director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming drama, named NC22 for now. He will be seen sharing screen space with Krithi Shetty in the film for the second time after Bangarraju. The cast will further include Aravind Swami, Sharat Kumar, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, along with the rest.
Now, the newest update about NC22 is that a big set has been erected for the movie in Hyderabad to shoot a huge action sequence. Aravind Swamy, the antagonist in the film, has joined the latest schedule of the film. The intense action sequence shot during the schedule is being supervised by stunt director Mahesh Mathew. Additionally, Krithi Shetty, Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj are also a part of the shoot. The production work of the movie is underway at a brisk pace.
Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the production banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, composer duo Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are scoring the music for the movie. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama will also mark Naga Chaitanya's Kollywood debut and Venkat Prabhu's Tollywood debut.
Masthi Kusthi release date OUT
Vishnu Vishal will next grace the silver screens with the sports drama Masthi Kusthi. Made under the direction of filmmaker Chella Ayyavu, the makers have announced that the movie will release in the cinema halls on 2nd December this year. The announcement poster features a ferocious Aishwarya Lekshmi seated on a chair, while Vishnu Vishal stands behind her.
Backed by Vishnu Vishal in association with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja under the banners Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks, Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie.
Meet Cute Teaser out tomorrow
Natural Star Nani will be making his OTT debut. He is presenting his sister Deepthi Ghanta’s directorial venture Meet Cute. Now, the Dasara actor informed that the teaser for the film will be unveiled tomorrow on 12th November. Sharing the news, he Tweeted, "Hi, I thought I am talented. Turns out I am just the brother of a talented sister :) So so proud of what she made and still in shock about how she pulled it off Wall Poster Cinema presents @mail2ganta‘s #MeetCute On @SonyLIV TEASER TOMORROW."
Veteran actor Sathyaraj will be seen playing a vital role in the movie that also stars Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja in prominent roles, along with others.
Here were the top updates from the South film fraternity. Stay tuned for more.
Also Read: From Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna postponed to Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 first single, updates of South films