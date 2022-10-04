From Pawan Kalyan to remakes: Chiranjeevi's 3 eyebrow-raising statements from GodFather press meet

Recently, the Acharya actor interacted with the media during a press meet, and his statements have created quite a buzz among the fans. We bring to you some of the eyebrow-raising quotes by Chiranjeevi during his interaction with the media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next grace the silver screens with the much-awaited political drama, GodFather. The film will release tomorrow, 5th October and the promotions of the movie are going on in full swing. Made under the direction of Mohan Raja, GodFather is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 movie Lucifer starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Chiranjeevi on Lucifer

“I was not completely satisfied with #Lucifer, we have upgraded it and made it highly engaging without any dull moments. This will definitely satisfy you all!”

Chiranjeevi on remakes

"Why are remakes considered so less? Doing Remakes is a challenge. Compared to the original if we will be able to stand out or not. In all the remakes I did, then originals, my remakes only made more collection and appreciation. And I have confidence that I can stand even with comparisons with remakes."

Chiranjeevi on Pawan Kalyan

"I didn't do the political film with a reason. Maybe in future, who knows, he is a brother (Pawan Kalyan). I know his sincerity and honesty, they will never get polluted. And such a leader should come. And who will become what people decide. But I wish such a leader like my brother should come in power. And for that my support will always be there. I hope that day comes too."

Director Mohan Raja was also quoted saying about Chiranjeevi, "If you love megastar even, then go watch the movie and show it. If it's good, you guys are the judges, and if you people like it, make it the biggest hit ever in the industry. This is my request. Megastar showed the map to the cinema in the 80s as most paid, biggest blockbuster records, etc."

On the other hand, during an interview, Chiranjeevi was asked why he chose GodFather, a film that does not have any heroines or songs. Replying to this, the Bholaa Shankar actor said that the story of the movie is gripping with political and family drama that there is no need for songs and heroines. He was also quoted saying that these emotions will keep on escalating with every scene and the audience will not realize what will hit them. He further added that with all these gut feelings he selected this film, and after seeing the trailer and all, he feels he is right.

Aside from Chiranjeevi, the suspense drama also has Lady Superstar Nayanthara, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev playing pivotal roles, along with the rest. Additionally, Bollywood star Salman Khan also has an extended cameo in the movie. He will play a character just like the one played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer. GodFather will mark Salman Khan's maiden Tollywood venture.

The film revolves around the life of a mass leader Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi. He has been exiled from his hometown for two decades, and the story of the film begins with his return. How he changes the dynamics of the politics in the city, makes for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

During the Hindi trailer launch event for the movie, Chiranjeevi was asked about the chances of the sequel. He said, "As of now, I don't have any idea." He added, "Yesterday when they were showing the last reel, he kept one or two unnecessary scenes. After those scenes and hearing about my reentry from the underworld, I asked my director if he had any idea of making part two. My director said no sir."

Hinting at the second installment of the franchise, the Megastar was quoted saying, "I was talking to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the original director and he said that L2 is coming very well. If you are interested, hear the subject. So possibilities are there to make GodFather," the megastar shared.

In addition to this, Chiranjeevi will further front director Meher Ramesh's mass entertainer Bholaa Shankar. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of his sister, and F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the leading lady.

