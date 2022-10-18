From Poovellam Kettuppar to June R: 7 TIMES Suriya shared screen space with wife Jyothika

Today, South actress Jyothika turned 44. She met her now husband Suriya on the sets of the 1999 project Poovellam Kettupar and their work collaboration soon turned into friendship, which later transpired into love. After a long courtship, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on September 11, 2006. The couple was blessed with a daughter on August 10, 2007, whom they named Diya. Following this, they became proud parents to their son Dev on June 7, 2010. Meanwhile, after Poovellam Kettupar, Suriya and Jyothika were seen sharing screen space in several movies including Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, to name a few.

On the other hand, Suriya and Jyothika recently bagged the National Award for the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru. While Suriya won the title of Best Actor, his better half received the Swarna Kamal honor for Best Feature Film. When the National Award was announced back in July this year, the Jai Bhim actor penned a heartfelt note on the internet that read, "Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that have reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story." Today, we will be taking a look at some noteworthy movies of the power couple Suriya and Jyothika.

Poovellam Kettuppar The 1999 drama Poovellam Kettuppar marked the first collaboration between Suriya and Jyothika. Their love story also started on the sets of this very film. The movie tells the tale of two music directors Bharathi and Kannan, who work together but decide to part ways because of some frivolous reasons. However, unaware of their parents' differences, their children Krishna, played by Surya, and Janaki, played by Jyotika fall for each other.

Uyirile Kalanthathu After this, Suriya and Jyothika graced the silver screens once again in the 2000 romantic drama Uyirile Kalanthathu. Directed by K. R. Jaya, the movie also starred Sivakumar, Radhika, and Raghuvaran among others in crucial roles. The film talks about a medical student Suriya, played by Suriya, the youngest in the family and highly pampered. He falls for a girl (Jyothika) and decides to meet her family. Meanwhile, his elder brother tries to damage his image in front of his future in-laws.

Kaaka Kaaka Their third film together was Kaaka Kaaka. It was a huge success at the box office. Kaakha Kaakha revolves around Anbuchelvan (Suriya), a police officer who fights organized crime in Chennai. His life changes for the better when he meets a simple and sweet schoolteacher Maya (Jyothika).

Perazhagan Next was the 2004 comedy-drama Perazhagan, which features Suriya as a village youth with a hunchback. He covers up his handicap with humor and selfless service to others.

Maayavi A year later, they again joined forces for another laughter ride Maayavi. By the time the film was out in the theatres, Jyothika and Suriya's relationship was making headlines. While they were still mum about their relationship, the cat was already out of the bag.

June R Next on the list is the 2006 drama June R. Helmed by Revathy Varmha, Suriya made a special appearance in the movie and was shown falling in love with Suriya's character, whom he later marries

