From Prabhas' Salaar trailer to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 release date: This week's major upcoming movie updates

Last week, after the announcement of the winners of the 69th National Film Awards, Telugu cinema was at its happiest. Many Telugu films like S S Rajamouli’s RRR, Sukumar’s Pushpa, and Buchi Babu Sana’s Upenna won big at the coveted national awards. The week that follows also seems to be an exciting one for Telugu cinema lovers. Updates on many highly anticipated films might be out this very week.

There are just two more films pending for Nagarjuna to hit the 100-film mark. The talks on his 99th film have been going on for a while, and it is reported that this week, August 29 to be exact, will be when the film’s official title will be made official. As of now, the Nagarjuna starrer has been tentatively titled ‘Nag99.’ Just a while back, there were reports suggesting that Nagarjuna would act in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Porinju Mariam Jose.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of his latest action comedy, Bhagavanth Kesari, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal in his Telugu debut, will be up against many other big releases at the box office. Therefore, the film’s team will be looking to increase buzz surrounding the film ahead of its release in October. The first song from Bhagavanth Kesari will be out this week, reportedly on September 1.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan is collaborating with Saaho fame Sujeeth for OG. The film’s teaser will be out this very week, as per reports. OG is touted as a period-action thriller. The film stars Priyanka Mohan as the lead female protagonist. On the other hand, the Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer is also expected to be released in September. It is likely that the trailer for the film starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan, and Jagapathi Babu might be out this week.

Another exciting update that might be out this week is stated to be the official announcement pertaining to the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As Allu Arjun just won the National Film Award for Best Actor, the anticipation surrounding the Sukumar-directed film has reached its peak. Also to note: Jawan’s trailer is set to release this week. Even though it is not technically a Telugu or even a South Indian film, since the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, its trailer is highly anticipated by Indian film lovers.

