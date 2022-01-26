Full Kicku Song Out: Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi's mass number from Khiladi is upbeat & foot-tapping

The much-awaited mass song Full Kicku from his next film Khiladi is out and is already trending. The song is a special treat to the fans of Mass Maharaja on his birthday. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the mass song is crooned by Sagar and Mamta Sharma. Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi's mass song is perfect one as it is upbeat and foot tapping. The makers took to social media and released full lyrical song video on the occasion of Ravi Teja's birthday. Two new posters of the actor from his upcoming films Dhamaka and Rama Rao On Duty were also released as a birthday special. In total, it was a feast to Mass Maharaja's fans with back-to-back updates

According to sources, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Khiladi might mark the debut of Ravi Teja in Bollywood as makers are planning to release film in Hindi too. "There aren’t enough Bollywood films releasing at present and hence, the makers are on the verge of locking the idea bringing Khiladi in Hindi", the source stated to Pinkvilla.

We have also exclusively learnt that Khiladi will hit the theatres on February 11, 2022. However, the makers of the film are yet to announce officially.

Khiladi is a crime action thriller, helmed by director Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are playing the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under the banner Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the crucial roles.

