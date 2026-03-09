Funky OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar starrer comedy drama online

Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. Directed by KV Anudeep, the comedy-drama is now all set to make its digital debut. Here are the details.

Funky OTT Release

Funky is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming on March 13, 2026. The official update was shared through the streaming platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the streaming team wrote, “Emotion leni director, Dabbulu ivvani producer, iddharu kalisthe Funky (A director with no emotion and a producer who doesn’t pay, when the two come together, it becomes Funky). Watch Funky on Netflix, out on March 13, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Here is the post:

Official trailer and plot of Funky

Funky follows the story of Komal (played by Vishwak Sen), an aspiring filmmaker who decides to direct his first movie titled Funky. However, the film’s budget unexpectedly spirals out of control, causing stress and health issues for the producer, Sudarshan.

As a result, Komal is removed from the director’s position, and Chitra (played by Kayadu Lohar) steps in to take charge and complete the project. The rest of the story explores the challenges faced by the team in finishing the film on a limited budget while navigating personal struggles and professional conflicts.

Amid these hurdles, Komal and Chitra develop a romantic connection, and the narrative focuses on whether they can overcome the obstacles and successfully complete the film.

Cast and crew of Funky

Funky stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar as the co-leads. Apart from them, the movie also features Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and several others in key roles. Moreover, KV Anudeep, Kalyan Shankar, Naga Vamsi S, Harish Shankar, and Dil Raju appear in cameo roles.

Co-written and directed by KV Anudeep, the film is also written by Mohan Sato. It is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. The film’s songs and background score are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Additionally, the cinematography is handled by Suresh Sarangam, while Naveen Nooli takes care of the editing.

