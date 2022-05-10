Funky, retro to tropical: Keerthy Suresh ups her fashion game in flared pant looks
Style is Keerthy Suresh's middle name and she proves it each time.
Just like her choices of films, Keerthy Suresh's fashion sense is versatile. Be it going minimalistic in ethnic looks or opting for a chic, trendy style, Keerthy Suresh's looks are always worth the attention. Recently, the Mahanati actress treated us with 3 fabulous looks, and clearly, she has stepped out of her comfort zone. Her looks in flared pantsuits exude boss lady vibes.
Check out her latest BEST looks here:
A fun boss-lady-like look
Style is Keerthy Suresh's middle name and she proves it each time. The stunner recently wowed us with a fun boss-lady-like look. Keerthy donned an acid wash brick red blazer which she teamed up with a pair of relaxed bootcut dual-tone pants. She styled her look with black strappy heels, blow-dried straight hair and soft makeup.
In bootcut dual-tone pants
No one does style better than Keerthy Suresh and this look is proof. The stunner gave out major boss-lady vibes in a denim pantsuit which consisted of a vest, blazer and boot-cut pants. She styled her look with layered gold chains, brown-tinted sunglasses, white heels and a nude lip.
Blue denim flared pants
The stunning Keerthy Suresh turned up the heat in a super casual yet chic avatar. She donned an oversized bouffant sleeve, dusty blue shirt with graphical prints on it which she teamed up with a pair of relaxed blue denim flared pants. She styled her look with black boots, open beach wavy hair and dewy no-makeup makeup look.
