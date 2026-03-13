Funky Review: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar starrer is messy and chaotic with unstructured storytelling

Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, was released in theaters on February 13, 2026. After its run at the box office, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Plot

Funky follows the story of Komal, an aspiring filmmaker who decides to direct his first movie titled Funky. However, the film’s budget unexpectedly spirals out of control, causing stress and health issues for the producer, Sudarshan.

As a result, Komal is removed from the director’s position, and Chitra steps in to take charge and complete the project. The rest of the story explores the challenges faced by the team in finishing the film on a limited budget while navigating personal struggles and professional conflicts.

Amid these hurdles, Komal and Chitra develop a romantic connection, and the narrative focuses on whether they can overcome the obstacles and successfully complete the film.

The Good

Funky is a self-aware satire that explores the intricacies of mainstream media, poking fun at the overwhelming obsession with formulaic storytelling, especially mythological elements, franchises, and cinematic universes. While the concept and the characters are quirky, the film manages to offer some amusement through its humor, even if the jokes do not always land well.

Vishwak Sen convincingly performs the lead role, and his chemistry with Kayadu Lohar is entertaining to watch. The deadpan delivery of the comedic moments works to a great extent, making the film an enjoyable watch.

Coming to the technical aspects, the execution is somewhat average, with the editing keeping the narrative relatively tight and sharp.

The Bad

Even though Funky has good intentions and a humorous side, the film rides on a wafer-thin plot. However, for a satirical comedy, the jokes do not always land effectively.

The setup and lack of structure trouble the screenplay and ultimately weaken the film and the core message it attempts to convey. With lackluster music, the film could have been much more than what was ultimately delivered.

The Performances

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar perform well, with Funky becoming one of the HIT actor’s more entertaining ventures in recent times. As he shares impressive chemistry with Kayadu, the film becomes somewhat enjoyable. Moreover, actor Naresh’s scenes also work well in the movie.

The Verdict

Funky is an entertaining venture that feels messy from a screenplay and execution perspective. Despite having sharp editing and a few funny moments, some viewers may feel unsatisfied with the premise by the end.

