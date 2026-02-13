Funky Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar starrer romantic comedy

Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, was released in theaters on February 13, 2026. Directed by Anudeep KV, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about the romantic comedy film.

Funky Twitter Review

Taking to the social media handle X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Funky had a first half where the comedy worked, but the screenplay and editing were clumsy. The user added that the second half was average and that only a few scenes worked.

They further mentioned that Kayadu stood out and felt that the film was not meant for Vishwak, stating that Naveen would have been more apt. The songs, according to the user, were a big disappointment.

Another netizen rated the film 2.5 out of 5 and said that there were gags here and there, but it was otherwise cringeworthy. The user noted that a few moments landed well while others felt forced, adding that overall it was okayish and became bearable towards the end because of its happy ending.

The same netizen further commented that Vishwak Sen felt slightly misplaced and misfit, comparing him to a bowler brought in when a batter was needed and vice versa. However, the user said that Kayadu Lohar shone and looked gorgeous on screen. They also remarked that Anudeep’s work was neither a great innings nor a terrible knock.

Moreover, a third user described the film as a decent watch with many signature Anudeep moments. The user criticized the editing, saying that Navin Nooli was the “villain,” as many scenes were cut abruptly. They concluded that the film was overall watchable for Anudeep’s brand of comedy.

Here are the reactions:

More about Funky

Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

The movie stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar as the co-leads, with VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in key roles.

