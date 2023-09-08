G Marimuthu talking about chest pain in throwback video goes viral; Rajinikanth, Karthi others pay respect

Tamil actor and filmmaker G Marimuthu's sudden death due to a heart attack has sent shockwaves in the film industry. The actor died while dubbing for his popular Tamil serial Ethir Neechal, where he played the role of Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran. Ever since then, several throwback videos of the late actor have taken the internet by fire. A video of Marimuthu having a premonition of something bad and talking about chest pain has gone viral on social media.

The video is from the serial, where Marimuthu's character Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran shared his anticipation that something bad is going to happen. The video is being shared by several on social media and they also pointed the uncanny relation between the serial and reality. He said, “There’s this pain in the chest that’s recurring. I don’t know if it is in the head or a physical pain. It keeps resurfacing now and then, and I feel it is warning me of something bad. I feel something bad is going to happen. I feel this chest pain is giving me some warning. I sound very contradicting, right? Even I am able to see that.”

Another video that's going viral is about Marimuthu's death from the show Tamizha Tamizha which was aired on Zee Tamil TV. During the show, the astrologer predicted his death. astrologer said in this video Marimuthu actually has a heart problem.

The actor breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled Ethirneechal at 8: 00 AM. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but was declared dead by the doctors. The final rites will take place in his hometown Theni in the presence of family members.



Rajinikanth, who shared a screen with Marimuthu in Jailer, paid respect to him. Taking to Twitter Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil, translated in English, “Marimuth was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Several celebs from the industry including Rajinikanth, Karthi, Prasanna and many others paid condolences to Marimuthu.



