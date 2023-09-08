G. Marimuthu's demise: Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, and other celebs extend condolences

The news of the sudden demise of actor Marimuthu has left both fans and celebs shell-shocked. The actor passed away on the morning of the 8th of September, while dubbing for his character Aadhimuthu Gunasegaran for the soap Ethirneechal.

The actor collapsed to his death while dubbing for the show in the early hours of the day, and although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared his demise. Condolence messages started pouring in for the actor from fans and celebs alike, with celebs like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth, Karthi taking to social media to express their heartfelt condolences. Sun Pictures, the production house behind Ethirneechal also expressed their condolences.

Celebs pay respect to Marimuthu

“Saddened!! Rest in Peace #Marimuthu sir! Remembering the times with you," Tweeted director Nelson Dilipkumar.

The Doctor Director had worked with the senior actor on two films, Doctor and Jailer, both of which went on to be commercial successes.

Works

While the actor was last seen in the Rajni starrer Jailer that would not be his final film. According to reports, Marimuthu had finished shooting for his portions in the Shankar – Kamal Hassan combo Indian 2, the sequel of the film that came out in 1996.

Marimuthu debuted in the 1999 film Vaali, and has since then been a prominent face in the Tamil industry, acting in films like Kannum Kannum, Yudham Sei, Kodi, Pariyerum Perumal, and Vikram. He also directed the films Kannum Kannum, and Pulivaal, which was a remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Chaapa Kurishu by Sameer Thahir.

The Atrangi Re actor had also ventured into Malayalam films with the 2020 Mammootty starrer Shylock. In his career spanning 24 years, Marimuthu has also acted in a French film titled Son Epouse in 2014.

In 2020, the actor decided to venture into another form of visual media – Soap operas. His first role was as the main antagonist in the TV Show Ethirneechal, which went on to become a huge success among the TV audience. In fact, as of September 2023, Ethirneechal is the show with the highest TRP among the catalogue of shows televised by Sun Network.

ALSO READ: G Marimuthu talking about chest pain in throwback video goes viral; Rajinikanth, Karthi others pay respect