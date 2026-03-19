G2 Plot: Will Adivi Sesh’s spy action thriller explore a bigger international mission in sequel?

Adivi Sesh starrer G2 is slated to release on May 1, 2026. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has announced that the movie will stream on the platform after it completes its theatrical run.

Along with the OTT update, the team has also shared a synopsis of the film, indicating that it will be a high-stakes spy action thriller, continuing from the events of the first installment.

Adivi Sesh’s G2 plot revealed?

Sharing the update on social media, Prime Video India wrote, “Set six years after the events of the first film ‘Goodachari’, G2 introduces a new chapter in the story, with agent Gopi on an international mission that unravels many truths from his past. G2 explores patriotism and sacrifice in a thrilling spectacle of twists and turns, with action set pieces in five countries across the world.”

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For those unaware, G2 is an upcoming spy action thriller and a sequel to Goodachari (2018). The first installment focused on the story of Gopi, also known as Arjun Kumar, a young man who joins a secret RAW wing called “Trinetra” to fulfill his dream of serving the nation like his late father.

After being framed for the murder of his mentors, Arjun becomes a rogue agent to clear his name, eventually uncovering a deep conspiracy and secrets about his father’s past.

The sequel explores the spy’s life after the events of the first film, delving into new assignments and emerging threats.

Apart from Adivi Sesh , G2 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the co-lead, along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Madhu Shalini, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Similar to the first installment, the sequel is also co-written by Sesh.

Adivi Sesh’s work front

Adivi Sesh is next set to appear in the lead role in Dacoit: A Love Story . The romantic action film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap as co-leads.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film follows the story of an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. What went wrong between them and why they turned against each other forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Apart from the co-leads, the movie features Sunil, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and others in key roles. The film was initially slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. However, it was later postponed to April 10, 2026.

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