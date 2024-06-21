Gaganachari Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Anarkali Marikar and Gokul Suresh's sci-fi thriller

Undoubtedly, the Malayalam industry is on an unstoppable spree as they are bringing back-to-back content-oriented films for the audience to savor. The films are not just driven by top-notch performances but also have a focused storyline and a meaningful concept that captivates audiences and critics alike.

The same happened on June 21, 2024, when Gaganachari hit the big screens, and the reviews from the sci-fi thriller have been shared online. Have a look!

Check out user's reactions to the sci-fi flick Gaganachari

Many users have praised the film for its bold filmmaking style which encapsulates the entire flick visually and makes it stunning and compelling at the same time. Many have also praised the performances of lead stars and the way the director has presented the mockumentary without any clichés.

A user wrote, “A bold and unprecedented endeavor from Mollywood, lead by a terrific Ganesh Kumar and ably assisted by Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese. A new take on the sci-fi genre with a mix-up of mockumentaries set in a dystopian society that is expertly presented.”

Another one wrote, “A high conceptual film which sticks to its core and delivers an appreciable film. Humours have come out well with #GaneshKumar shining. The narration style is not everyone's cup of tea though. If you like experimental films watch it.”

More about Gaganachari

The sci-fi film depicts the hilarious mayhem that results when a flat inhabited by three troublesome bachelors subsequently becomes a place of safety for an extra-terrestrial female fugitive. The story takes place in a dystopian version of Kerala in 2040.

The sci-fi thriller stars Anarkali Marikar, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, and others in supporting roles.

The film was helmed by Dhyan Sreenivasan's 2022 flick Sayanna Varthakal fame director Arun Chandu, and cinematography was helmed by Surjith. S. Pai is best known for his 2021 documentary Dreaming of Words.

