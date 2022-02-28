From gaining weight to turning into sleek Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep's body transformation

Kiccha Sudeep will be playing the titular role in the Kannada fantasy thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’. In order to look the part of a Phantom, the actor has shed a lot of weight recently. Sharing a classic before and after picture of his body transformation on social media, he wrote, “Losing pounds,,,To gaining pounds, For the same director's conviction. The very sleek "Vikrant Rona" ,,To the new me,, for "???"

Besides Kiccha Sudeep, ‘Vikrant Rona’ also stars Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles. According to the teaser released by the makers, the film will take us on a journey into an imaginary world. The clip opens with a child narrating, what looks like a piece of his imagination. Later, the movie transports into the dark world of Phantom, where the hero successfully takes on the bad guy. Produced by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manju, the soundtracks for the film have been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

‘Vikrant Rona’ was earlier slated to release on 24 February, but later got postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The latest release date for the project has not been announced yet.

The Sandalwood star completed 26 years in the industry this February. Marking this huge milestone in the actor’s journey, his wife Priya penned a heartfelt note for the star.

