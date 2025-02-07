Gajarama's Rajavardan claims Kannada film industry struggles with lack of good writers and filmmakers: ‘People are making…’

Gajavarma actor and son of Dingri Nagaraj, Rajavardan, recently claimed that Kannada cinema struggles due to a lack of good writers and filmmakers.

In an interview with Prajaa TV Kannada, the actor commented, “In Kannada cinema, there is a lack of good writers and filmmakers, which is a major reason why people like me are making slow progress in their careers. It has gotten a lot better in the last 4–5 years, but it’s still slow compared to other neighboring industries.”

Speaking about his struggles to establish himself as an actor, Rajavardan revealed that despite being the son of a veteran actor, one doesn’t receive a red-carpet welcome. He explained that while having film connections might open a few doors initially, the effect eventually wears off, and one has to carve their own path to sustain themselves in the industry.

The actor added that people often have a different perspective on the industry, while many actors struggle to find their footing and gain acceptance.

Moving forward, Rajavardan is playing the lead role in the movie Gajarama, which was released on February 7, 2025. Directed by Sunil Kumar VA, the film is touted to be an action drama featuring Rajavardan as a wrestler.

The story follows Rama, a young man from a village who trains to become a wrestler while navigating his personal life and relationships. However, when several twists and challenges arise, his grit and ambition are put to the test, revealing whether he has the strength to persevere.

Apart from Rajavardan, the movie also features Thapaswini Poonacha, Sisya Deepak, Ragini Dwivedi (in a guest appearance), Marco fame Kabir Singh Duhan, Sharath Lohithaswa, and many more in key roles.

The film marks Rajavardan’s fourth lead role, following his debut in the historical movie Bicchugatthi, and his subsequent films Pranayam and Hiranya.