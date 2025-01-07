Game Changer: 2 fans die in a road accident after pre-release event; Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju REACT

Shankar’s Game Changer is one of the most anticipated releases at the beginning of the new year, 2025. The Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer would hit theaters on January 10. Recently, the makers held a pre-release event for the movie in Rajahmundry, which turned tragic as two fans died in a road accident after attending it.

Amid such a situation, Ram Charan stepped forth and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased fans.

He even pledged to extend Rs. 5 lakhs to each of the families, besides arranging for his team to visit them in person and provide whatever support was required.

As per India Today, Ram Charan, in his statement, remarked, “I am deeply saddened by this tragic accident. We always wish for our fans to return home safely after such events, and this incident has left me heartbroken. My condolences to the families, and I pray for their strength. We will stand by them and provide all the support they need.”

On the other hand, Game Changer’s producer, Dil Raju, also stepped ahead to offer massive financial aid to the loved ones of the deceased, assuring monetary aid of Rs. 5 lakhs to each of the families immediately.

In his statement, the producer remarked, “I just got to know that after the event. I pray that their souls rest in peace, and we will stand by and support the two families. I am immediately sending Rs 5 lakhs each and assuring them that we will stand by them.”

For the unversed, the pre-release event for the Shankar directorial turned out to be an epitome of massive fan following, all thanks to the presence of the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, who showed support to his nephew Ram Charan ahead of the latter’s big release.

