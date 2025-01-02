Game Changer: Cast, plot, certification and runtime; everything you need to know about Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer

Ram Charan is all set to grace the big screens this year with his film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The movie, slated to release on January 10, 2025, has been granted UA 13+ certification. Let’s take a look at the film’s plot, complete cast, censor certificate, and runtime.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film UA 13+ certification on January 2, 2025.

Game Changer is said to be a political action thriller featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. The movie is based on a story narrated by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj with Charan playing the role of an IAS officer.

The movie helmed by the ace director Shankar is said to revolve around an honest officer who clashes with politicians in his struggle to eradicate corruption from the political system. His actions against the corrupt forma the crux of the story, making a reform for fair elections.

This leads him to create several foes and also paves the way for him to learn more about his father as well. The movie is also likely to showcase Ram Charan in dual roles, playing both father and son.

Besides Charan, the film has roped in Kiara Advani to play the female lead. This marks the actress’ second collaboration with Charan after the 2019 flick Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Moreover, the film also has an ensemble list of actors like Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the Ram Charan starrer has a runtime of 165.30 minutes which converts to 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is next set to work in the film tentatively called RC16. The movie which is being helmed by Upena director Buchi Babu Sana is said to be a village-based sports drama with Charan sporting a new look.

Aside from the RRR actor, the film has Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Additionally, the makers have roped in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar for a key role.

Furthermore, Ram Charan would then be collaborating with director Sukumar after their iconic movie Rangasthalam. The yet-to-be-titled flick is tentatively titled as RC17.

