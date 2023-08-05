Game Changer: Did Shankar spend 90 crores just on songs of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer?

Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is a highly anticipated film. As it's the actor's next film after the well-acclaimed RRR, expectations are very high from audiences all over the world. And the makers of Game Changer are leaving no stone unturned to make it the best. The latest update is director Shankar reportedly spent a whopping budget for the songs of the film.

Whopping budget for the songs of Game Changer

According to reports, the budget for songs for Game Changer is higher than most films. Yes, it's 90 crores. Director Shankar made producer Dil Raju spend a whopping amount of Rs 90 crores for five songs of the film. He wanted to ensure a grand and visually extravagant musical experience for the audience.

Music director S Thaman reportedly gave his career-best tunes and background score to the film. It is said that audiences will be amazed. The grandeur songs have been choreographed by Jani Master and Prabhu Deva and it will be a visual feast for audiences with Ram Charan's moves.



About Game Changer

The RRR is currently on a fatherhood break, spending time with his daughter Klin Kaara and wife Upasana. According to the latest reports, the actor will resume a new schedule in August and will wrap up the shoot soon as well.

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Although the film was announced as a pan-India release, the first look poster hints at Telugu and Tamil releases. However, nothing is officially announced.

