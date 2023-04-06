Game Changer: Did you know not Ram Charan but Pawan Kalyan was the first choice for Shankar's directorial?

Ram Charan and director Shankar's titled Game Changer is one of the highly anticipated films in the South. Everything about the film has caught a huge buzz among audiences including a star-studded cast and posters. Now, producer Dil Raju revealed that Ram Charan was not the first choice for the film. Yes, the RRR star's uncle Pawan Kalyan was initially considered for the lead in the film.

Producer Dil Raju interacted with the audience on Twitter and revealed that the first choice for Shankar's film was Pawan Kalyan. The producer said that the director thought of casting Gabbar Singh actor but he suggested Charan would suit better for the story. He stated that Ram Charan would be the perfect fit for the story when Shankar narrated him story for 45 minutes.



About Game Changer

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Recently, last month, on the actor's birthday, the first look from the film was released and it showed him in a super cool and stylish avatar.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. It also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of the film has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by Renowned composer S Thaman.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Although the film was announced as a pan-India release, the first look poster hints at Telugu and Tamil releases. However, nothing is officially announced.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also commenced shooting for Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with his niece Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled PSKSDT. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. He also announced his forthcoming film Sahoo director Sujeeth.

