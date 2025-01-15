Game Changer director Shankar REACTS to underwhelming response Ram Charan's film received at box office: 'Good scenes...'

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, opened to mixed responses following its release in theaters on January 10. In a recent interview, director S Shankar expressed his disappointment with the film's reception at the box office. He expressed that he was not completely satisfied with the output of the movie. The filmmaker felt that he should have done better.

Shankar mentioned that several good scenes were trimmed due to time constraints. The total duration of the film had exceeded five hours, and they had to cut down a few parts to create a more refined product.

He said, "I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer; I should have done better. Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came more than five hours...we have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture."

Game Changer failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The film opened with a modest Rs 7 crore on its first day. The movie saw a slight decline on its second day, grossing Rs 6.65 crore. On the third day, it made Rs 7 crore at the Hindi box office.

However, the movie experienced a sharp drop on its first Monday, with collections plummeting to just Rs 1.75 crore. Even with the partial holiday on its fifth day due to Sankranti, the film managed to add only Rs 2.45 crore to its total. As of now, Game Changer has grossed Rs 24.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

ALSO READ: Director Shankar reveals why he thinks Ram Charan’s Game Changer will work with audiences and how it is different from his other films