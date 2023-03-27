Game Changer First Look: Ram Charan arrives in style with his rugged avatar, calls it 'best gift'

After the title, the first look of Ram Charan's Game Changer is also out. The actor said 'he couldn't have asked for a better gift' as he shared the first look. The first poster shows him sitting on a bike and posing with his stylish looks with messy hair and a rugged beard.

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the title and first look has been released. Sharing the first-look poster on Twitter, Ram Charan wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger. Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!!"

Take a look at Ram Charan's first look from Game Changer

Game Changer title video

The title of the film was announced today morning. The makers shared a video and announced that RC15 is titled Game Changer. The video started with a roulette wheel and ended with a chess board. Fans are thrilled with back-to-back updates from the upcoming films of Ram Charan. Social media is filled with wishes and love for the RRR actor from his fans, family, and friends in the industry.



About Game Changer

Coming to Game Changer, billed to be a political thriller, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, who previously collaborated with Ram Charan in the 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. SJ Suryah, the renowned actor-filmmaker is playing the lead antagonist in the film. Jayaram, Anjali Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others appear in key roles in the film. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film. Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are cranking the camera for the film. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Although the film was announced as a pan-India release, the first look poster hints at Telugu and Tamil releases. However, nothing is officially announced. It is anticipated that Game Changer will be released next year.

Birthday celebrations

Ram Charan turned 38 years old today. The celebrations began on sets of Game Changer as fans and the team gave him a huge surprise. He was welcomed warmly by fans and then he cut a cake with Kiara Advani, Shankar, Prabhu Deva, and the team on the sets. Next up, hundreds of fans gathered for a special birthday, which was also attended by cousin Sai Dharam Tej and uncle Naga Babu. Celebs like Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, and others took to social media and conveyed birthday wishes too.

