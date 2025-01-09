Game Changer First Review: Director Sukumar says Ram Charan deserves a National Award for Shankar directorial; labels it ‘phenomenal’

Ram Charan's starrer Game Changer is all set to release in theaters on January 10, 2025. As part of the movie’s promotions in the USA, director Sukumar was spotted dropping the first review about the movie and how Charan would win a National Award for his performance.

In his speech onstage, the Pushpa director said, “Ram Charan is my brother and I love him more than anything. Let me get you in on a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. The first half is awesome. Interval, blockbuster... Trust me. The second half, the flashback episode, gave me goosebumps; phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Indian.”

Emphasizing more on how they all wished Charan would win a National Award for Rangasthalam but did not, Sukumar added, “I was so sure Ram Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But, the way he essayed emotions in Game Changer’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it.”

The movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is a political action thriller featuring the tale of an honest IAS officer and his tryst in countering corruption in the political system. With large ambitions, the officer conflicts with a politician, giving way to a battle between them both.

Moreover, the movie also takes into account a flashback where Charan also plays his father’s role, making it an emotionally driven saga as well. As Kiara Advani plays the protagonist’s love interest, the movie also has actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles.

