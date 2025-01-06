Game Changer in trouble in Tamil Nadu? Lyca approaches Tamil Film Producers Council to stop release of Ram Charan starrer; REPORTS

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is slated to release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. However, it seems that the Shankar directorial movie may not be released in theaters in Tamil Nadu.

According to various reports, including one from Telugu 360, the makers of Indian 3 are approaching the Tamil Film Producers Council to halt the film’s release. Based on speculations, the makers are doing so because director Shankar still has pending work for their movie.

The reports online suggest that director Shankar is yet to complete the works for Kamal Haasan starrer with a song shoot and some portions still pending. This delay in the film’s completion has apparently led Lyca Productions to move against the release of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu. However, as of now, an official update on the film’s release is yet to be made.

The movie Indian 3: War Mode was in the headlines earlier when director Shankar confirmed the movie would be released in theaters, as opposed to claims of director OTT release. The film which is a sequel to 2024’s Indian 2 is set to continue off from the cliffhanger ending.

The post-credit scene from the film aimed at presenting a glimpse of the 3rd installment which showcased period episodes with Haasan also playing Senapathy’s father.

Coming to the film Game Changer, the movie starring Ram Charan in the lead role is a political action thriller. The film features the actor as an IAS officer who sets out to rid the political system of its corrupt practices. In his battle for the same, the officer goes head-to-head with a politician, creating a conflict.

Additionally, the movie features actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and more in key roles.

