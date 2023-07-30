Game Changer: Kiara Advani’s first look from Ram Charan and Shankar film to be unveiled on her birthday?

Shankar’s Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is a film that has been in the making for a while. There have hardly been any updates from the maker's side about the film. This especially sticks out as the makers of other highly anticipated ventures have been putting out update after update. Now, there seems to be some good news for Game Changer fans on the update front.

As per the latest rumors, Kiara Advani’s first look from the film will be released tomorrow, July 31. Tomorrow also happens to be the actress’ birthday, so there isn’t a better occasion for her look to be revealed. However, there has been no official word regarding the same. But fans are hopeful that this will indeed be the case.

Kiara Advani’s first look from Game Changer will reportedly be unveiled on her birthday tomorrow

Kiara Advani will be paired opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer. RC’s first look was also revealed earlier this year, on his birthday. Therefore, there are more reasons to believe that the same will also happen for Kiara. This will certainly be a treat for Kiara’s fans, and hopefully, these rumors that have been floating around are indeed true.

Kiara has been on a roll lately with back-to-back successes. The actress’s performance in her last release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, ended up being widely appreciated. Kiara has a very likable screen presence and has gained a loyal fan following over the course of her career.

When it comes to her pairing with Ram Charan, fans are excited to see the two together. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. They seemed to also share a good bond off-camera. This was evident in the interviews they did during that film’s promotion.

Kiara has spoken about her experience working on Game Changer with Shankar and Ram Charan and termed it a huge learning lesson for her. She also elaborated on her excitement about the project and pointed out that she is particularly excited since this is her first pan-Indian project. The film is highly anticipated, as this will mark the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. After the monstrous success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan would want to maintain the success that he attained with that project with something equally grand.

