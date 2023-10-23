Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer to drop BIG update on Dussehra 2023

Ram Charan, the mega superstar, is all set to redefine the music industry with his upcoming release, Game Changer. The first single is confirmed to be released on October 28, 2023. The official announcement about the same is set to be made on Dussehra (October 24).

Reports have suggested that there are more than six songs in the film, and most are hero-themed tracks. Music composer, Thaman has composed songs with immense musical value, leaving fans in eager anticipation.

Earlier, a report by the Times of India stated that the film has solely dedicated Rs.90 crores to underline the musical aspect of the film. However, there has been no official word regarding the same by the makers of the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is said to be an action drama with a contemporary political backdrop. According to reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer while Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019.

Cast of Game Changer

Game Changer boasts an ensemble cast with Kiara Advani in the lead, alongside acclaimed actors like Anjali, Srikanth, S.J. Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and more. This film is a milestone 50th production by Dil Raju.

Ram Charan's Italian Getaway

In a refreshing glimpse into his personal life, Ram Charan is currently in Italy with his wife, Upasana Konidela, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, and furry pet, Rhyme. They recently posted a video that captures moments of their Italian vacation, from their journey to Tuscany to Rhyme's playful adventures by the river.

Ram Charan on the professional front

Ram Charan has exciting projects lined up. Game Changer, directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Additionally, fans can look forward to RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, toplining Ram Charan.

