Game Changer on OTT: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-led is 'one of the best', say netizens post its digital release on Prime Video

Those who have watched Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s film, Game Changer on the big screens must have enjoyed the grand presence of the actor. Directed by Shankar, the film was released in theaters on January 10, 2025 and started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 7, 2025. Since its OTT release, it is getting a positive response on social media.

Game Changer has been receiving good responses on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter). While some lauded Ram Charan’s performance and called it one of the best in recent times, a handful of them also appreciated Kiara Advani’s acting and screen presence.

According to a user, “After watching #Gamechanger , we can confirm that Ramcharan is miles ahead interms of performance in all the departments when compared to contemporary actors. Best Actor .Period. #RamCharan#Ramcharan.”

Another user stated that it’s one of the best Character in Ram Charan's Career.

Heaping praise on Kiara Advani’s performance, a third stated, “Watched #GameChanger for main plot, and the main plot is #KiaraAdvani.”

A fourth also noted, “Interval twist of #GameChanger. One of the best in recent times.”

An X user also stated that Game Changer is worth a watch.

Take a look at some of the other reviews on X:

Game Changer was made available for the audience on Amazon Prime Video from February 7, 2025. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote, "raa macha, buckle up, the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7." Having said that, it is available only in regional languages, not in Hindi.

Coming back to Game Changer, the film is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. With a screenplay by Vivek Velmurugan and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, the story was penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the movie also features an emsemble cast of Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. It has an overall run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

