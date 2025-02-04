Game Changer OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political drama film

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer released in theaters on January 10 during the Pongal and Sankranti festivities. Despite high expectations, the film had a disappointing run at the box office. However, the S. Shankar directorial is now gearing up for its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Game Changer

Game Changer will be available on Amazon Prime Video from February 7 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote, "raa macha, buckle up, the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7." However, the movie will be available only in regional languages, not in Hindi.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Game Changer

The story of Game Changer revolves around Ram Nandan who qualifies as a district magistrate through the UPSC exam and is assigned to Visakhapatnam. While traveling to his posting, he is ambushed by goons sent by his college rival, who is involved in illegal sand mining under Minister Bobbili Mopidevi. Mopidevi, the Chief Minister’s son and Home Minister’s younger brother, wants to become CM but fears his elder brother will take the position.

After assuming office, Ram calls the district’s criminals for a meeting. He urges them to stop their illegal activities, but they mock him. Determined to take action, he follows them to a harbor where they claim to trade rice. Instead, he discovers proof of narcotics smuggling, setting off a larger conflict.

Cast and crew of Game Changer

S. Shankar directed the film with a screenplay by Vivek Velmurugan and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. The story was penned by Karthik Subbaraj, while Dil Raju and Shirish produced the project. The movie features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. Tirru handled the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed and Ruben edited the film. Lastly, Thaman S composed the music for Game Changer.