Game Changer OTT Release: Where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah’s political drama online post theatrical run
Ram Charan’s Game Changer is ruling all over the internet at the moment. The smashing political action thriller has impressed audiences already within hours of it hitting the big screens.
Ram Charan seems to have struck all the right chords in the hearts of audiences, hours after his first release of 2025, Game Changer. The movie hit the big screens today, on January 10, after almost three years of shooting. Besides RC, the film also stars Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.
And now, reports about Game Changer’s OTT release have surfaced, suggesting that the makers might have locked down on the specific digital platform for the same.
Where to Watch Game Changer
Based on the latest report, the Shankar directorial will be making its OTT release after the theatrical run on Amazon Prime Video. The digital streaming giant has exclusively earned the streaming rights for the political action thriller.
Additionally, the television premiere rights of the Ram Charan starrer have been bagged by Zee.
Official trailer and Plot of Game Changer
Coming to the plot of Game Changer, it revolves around the story of an IAS officer, played by RC himself, who fights against the corrupt political system he is a part of. The 2-hour, 45-minute thriller features RC essaying in two different roles, Appanna and Ram.
Cast and Crew of Game Changer
Besides Ram Charan, Game Changer also includes Kiara Advani as the leading lady, essaying the role of Deepika. SJ Suryah plays the corrupt politician Bobbili Mopidevi. Other actors include Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani and more.
The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Game Changer’s music is handled by Thaman S.
ALSO READ: Game Changer Release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction, box office collection and everything about Ram Charan and Shankar's film