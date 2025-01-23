Game Changer producer Dil Raju breaks silence on IT raids conducted at his house; ‘Not confined to my…’

Dil Raju grabbed the media limelight recently after IT raids were conducted at his home and office premises. Not just he, but several other producers, distributors and stakeholders of the Telugu film industry came under the IT scanner. And now, the Game Changer producer has finally responded to it all.

As per Hans India, Dil Raju stepped out on the balcony of his home and responded to the media gathered outside, whilst the IT raid was being conducted at his residence.

Dil Raju said, “The IT Raids are not confined to my house. They are happening across the entire industry.”

He further revealed that these actions were carried out in the homes and offices of several other members of the film fraternity and weren’t only restricted to him. Dil Raju further expressed that he would fully support and cooperate with the IT officials and authorities.

Before him, it was Dil Raju’s wife Tejaswini who had also responded to the raids that were being conducted at their place.

As she was spotted outside a bank amid the ongoing visit by the IT departments, the star wife responded to the media that it was all a part of routine checks done across the film industry.

Well, not just Dil Raju, IT raids were also conducted at the home of filmmaker Sukumar, who recently delivered a blockbuster hit with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Based on reports by Sakshi Post, IT officials raided his home early in the morning of January 22 and it continued for several hours.

That’s not all. Soon after the officials started the raid, Sukumar himself was immediately escorted back home from the airport for further investigation on the matter.

