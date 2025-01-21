Game Changer producer Dil Raju faces trouble as income tax officials raid his Hyderabad properties; details inside

Ram Charan's Game Changer producer, Dil Raju, is facing trouble as the Income Tax Department conducted raids on his properties in Hyderabad. As per a report by Gulte, the officials have been carrying out the inspections since early morning. The raids are taking place at multiple locations across the city, including Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli.

Officials are inspecting a total of eight locations linked to well-known producers in the Telugu film industry. Early in the morning, IT officials began their searches at the residences of top producers. They visited Dil Raju's properties, including his offices and residences.

The producer had recently delivered two Sankranti releases and is currently serving as the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation.

Apart from Dil Raju, raids were also conducted at the residence of his partner and fellow producer, Sirish. Officials also searched the house of his daughter, Hansita Reddy. In addition, the producers of Pushpa 2 or Mythri Movie Makers are also under scrutiny, with their properties being searched by the Income Tax Department.

The raids have created a stir in the industry as officials continue their investigation into financial matters related to these prominent figures. Further details regarding the outcome of the raids are yet to be revealed.

Dil Raju, born Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, is a renowned Indian film producer and distributor. He is known for his work in Telugu cinema and has also financed Tamil and Hindi films. He owns the production company Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Born in Narsingpalli, Telangana, he was interested in films from a young age. After studying in Mudakpally and Nizamabad, he worked in the automobile business with his brothers. Raju entered the film industry in the 1990s and later founded Sri Venkateswara Film Distributors in 1998. Raju has won two National Film Awards and was also honoured with the prestigious Nagi Reddy–Chakrapani National Award back in 2013.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju's films Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam have been performing well in theaters.

