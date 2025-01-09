Game Changer producer Dil Raju reveals Ram Charan sacrificed a project due to delays in Shankar directorial

Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie Game Changer, releasing on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the Global Star appeared on Unstoppable with NBK along with producer Dil Raju.

During his interaction on the Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show, the producer revealed that Ram Charan had greatly supported their movie. He confessed that Charan had sacrificed or canceled one of his potential projects due to the delays their film had faced.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna -hosted show also paved the way for the revelation of various other tidbits. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Charan expressed regret over playing the lead role in the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Zanjeer, which marked his debut in Hindi cinema.

On the work front, Ram Charan is set to appear in the lead role in Game Changer , directed by Shankar. The movie, which is a political action thriller, tells the tale of an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system in hopes of conducting fair elections.

However, in his quest for justice, the officer finds himself locking horns with a powerful politician, setting the stage for a gripping battle between the two. Beyond these elements, the movie also delves into a father-son saga, which is expected to add an emotional depth to the officer’s ambitions.

With Charan playing the lead, Kiara Advani stars as the love interest in the movie, marking her second collaboration with the RRR actor. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Jayaram, and many others in key roles.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is set to appear in the lead role for his next movie, tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

