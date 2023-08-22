Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's photos and videos from song shoot leak online

Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer with director Shankar is highly anticipated and awaited. While fans are eagerly awaiting for updates, the shoot of the film is progressing at a brisk phase. The lead actors are reportedly shooting a romantic song and a few photos and videos have leaked online.

A few photos and video featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shoot for a romantic song at the beach has surfaced on social media. The leaked photos show Ram in a semi-formal black and white outfit, whereas Kiara is seen in a slit black gown amid a few background dancers. One can also see dance master Bosco Martis choreograph the song sequence.

A video from the song sequence has also surfaced on social media. The leaked video features a visual-treating glimpse of the RRR actor riding on a horse with several black horses in the background at the beach. As soon as the video was leaked online, netizens couldn't hold their excitement and filled in the comment box.

Dil Raju about Game Changer updates

Movie buffs have been waiting with bated breath for the updates of Game Changer. However, the makers have maintained tight-lipped and didn't share any details as of now. Recently, when Dil Raju attended an event and fans requested for updates, the producer said he can't do anything and updates are only in the hands of director Shankar.

Except for the first look, no major updates have been announced. In fact, the makers have not even shared the release date of the film, whereas many biggies like Leo, Devara, and Pushpa 2: The Rule have already announced their respective release dates.



About Game Changer

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. It also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of the film has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by Renowned composer S Thaman.

