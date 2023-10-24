Game Changer: Ram Charan ft. FIRST LOOK poster of Jaragandi single looks vibrant; out this Diwali

The expectations for pan-Indian star, Ram Charan's next epic opus, Game Changer which is directed by Shankar, have reached a fever pitch across his worldwide fandom. The first single poster from the film was released on October 23 by the makers of the film. Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by producers Dil Raju and Sirish, are the producers of the film.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra (last night), the creators of Game Changer revealed a stunning poster, extending the audience warm Vijaya Dasami greetings.

The poster is a visual feast in itself, providing a glimpse into the single titled Jaragandi featuring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar.

The poster looks vibrant as Ram Charan is seen wearing a deep violet colored printed kurta set overlooking a city of colorful houses and women in traditional Rajasthani garb.

The surprises, however, did not stop with the poster. The producers also announced the release of this first single from Game Changer to be the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

This song also marks the first time collaboration between mega powerstar Ram Charan, sensational drector Shankar, and music maestro SS Thaman.

Shankar's vision: Raising the bar of Indian cinema

Shankar, known for his exquisite cinematic style, smoothly blends emotions with a strong social message. He has brought South Indian cinema to unparalleled heights, and with Game Changer, he aims to raise the bar even higher. The film's production is pacing at a dizzying rate, and the anticipation for its release is palpable.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is said to be an action drama with a contemporary political backdrop. According to reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer with Kiara Advani as the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019.

The cast of Game Changer

Apart from Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Sreekanth, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and others feature in the stellar ensemble cast, further adding to the film's massive popularity.

The film also features talents such as cinematographer Thirunavukkarasu, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, and an excellent array of choreographers.

