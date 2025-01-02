Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah starrer faces THESE two surprising objections during CBFC certification

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah starrer Game Changer has already left audiences gripped with excitement ahead of its January 10 release. The film, through all its preliminary glimpses, seems to promise to be a wholesome entertainer. With only days left for its theatrical run, the Shankar directorial has finally bagged the CBFC certification.

However, two specific changes demanded by the board have caused quite a stir on social media.

Game Changer has been granted a U/A certification by the CBFC, with a total runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. However, this comes at the cost of two striking changes—or rather objections—raised by the board.

The first change includes the requirement for the title of the film to be shown in Telugu alongside English. The second change suggested was the removal of the honorable prefix "Padma Shri" before the name of actor Brahmanandam.

While most movies undergo censor board certification involving the snipping of crucial or objectionable scenes, these two uncommon and startling changes have left fans puzzled, questioning the reasons behind them.

In other news, viral reports have suggested that Ram Charan might be portraying dual roles in the film, those of a father and a son. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, the rumor itself has sparked buzz among fans as they eagerly await RC to bring his magic to the screen once again.

The plot of the film is reportedly centered around an IAS officer who fights against the corrupt system of the country from within.

Agree or not, Game Changer is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and biggest releases of Pongal 2025. Its trailer is slated to drop today, on Jan 2, 2025.

Directed by Shankar, the story of Game Changer is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, while it is bankrolled by Dil Raju. The musical score for this political action flick is composed by Thaman S.

A few songs from the film have already been released and have become chartbusters in no time. Several other visuals and teaser glimpses also seem to have done complete justice to the hype surrounding the Ram Charan starrer.

