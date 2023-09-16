Game Changer: Ram Charan-starrer film producers take legal action against leaked song; Details inside

Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer caught headlines after a song leak. A 30-second audio song from the film leaked and took the internet by fire. Although it is not known who leaked the song online, the makers have decided to take strict action. A police case has been filed by the makers against the song leak.

The makers took to Twitter and shared that legal action has been taken against the people who leaked the song from Game Changer. They also shared photos of the FIR copy and legal notice sheet on X (formerly known as Twitter). The title of the song is Jaragandi Jaragandi, as per the court notice sheet.

The production house lodged a police complaint under IPC 66(C) against those who leaked the content. The makers also urged the police to trace the source of the leak and take strict action as well. The production house also requested the police to take action against anyone who shares the leaked song content on social media platforms.

Game Changer makers request cops to trace the source of the song leak and take strict action

All about the song leak from Game Changer

For the unversed, a peppy song from the film leaked online, on Friday night. The leaked song is said to be the basic version and not finalized. It is said that the leaked song is just the first copy sung by basic track singers.

According to several reports, the song which was leaked, was shot on a budget of Rs 15 crores. The shooting of the film is going on in Chennai and according to the rumors the song’s leak could have happened from there.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer song LEAKED online and goes viral: Reports