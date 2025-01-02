Game Changer: Ram Charan’s character in Shankar directorial to follow Thalapathy Vijay’s trend from GOAT? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer is hitting all the right spots amongst audiences, courtesy of the overloaded hype surrounding it. The Shankar directorial co-starring Kiara Advani is aiming for a grand Sankranthi release on January 10. And now, a striking report suggests that the film might have a lot more in store for the audiences than what is expected.

As per a viral report on social media, it is speculated that Ram Charan might be essaying double roles in Game Changer—that of a father and son.

Interestingly, this has been quite a common trend amongst many South films lately, such as one pulled off by Thalapathy Vijay in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the script of the upcoming Telugu-language action political thriller was apparently first narrated to Vijay himself. However, due to unknown reasons, the project did not materialise with the Theri actor in the lead role, thereby passing on the baton to RC.

Well, it is pertinent to state at this point that none of these reports are verified or confirmed from the makers’ or actor’s sides yet.

Lately, in one of his press interactions during the promotions of Game Changer, it was filmmaker Shankar who spilled beans on the one reason due to which Ram Charan was chosen as the perfect candidate for the film.

The director mentioned that even before the actor’s successful stint in RRR, he was sure that an actor like RC was the perfect choice for the kind of role that has been etched in the film.

Heaping praises on Ram’s charismatic presence through and through, Shankar had expressed, “When you look at him, it seems like he is controlling the power inside. It also seems like he will explode when required. He is an artist who can give in-depth performances. He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully.”

Moving on, Shankar had assured that even the producer of Game Changer, Dil Raju, could not imagine any other actor in place of Ram Charan for the kind of screenplay and script that they had locked on for the film.

Speaking about the film itself, it is slated to represent the Magadheera star in the character of a righteous IAS officer who fights against the corrupt political system. The trailer for the film is slated to be released today, January 2, 2025.

