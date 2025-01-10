Game Changer Release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction, box office collection and everything about Ram Charan and Shankar's film

Ram Charan's much-awaited biggie Game Changer has finally got its theatrical release today, on January 10, kickstarting the Sankranti festive season. Directed by Shankar, the film stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and has been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Game Changer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.