Game Changer trailer OUT: Ram Charan ravishes in dual role as father and son taking on political rivals; Kiara Advani makes a formidable love interest
The trailer for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is here which is undoubtedly packed with whistle-worthy moments for fans!
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie Game Changer is all set to hit the screens for Sankranti this year. As the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2025, the makers have unveiled a power-packed trailer of the flick.
The 2-minute and 40-second long trailer showcases Charan donning dual characters as both father and son. While one fights for justice the other is an unpredictable IAS officer who is ready to rid corruption out of the political system.
Check out the trailer for Game Changer: